Tiffany Camhi

Tiffany CamhiOregon Public Broadcasting
-
A bill in the Oregon Legislature is looking to set up a pilot program that would give $1,000 a month to low or no income Oregonians over a two year period. If passed, it would create the nation’s first statewide guaranteed income program. The proposal has sparked heated debate.
-
Portland is moving forward with a plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments. The idea is partly based on outdoor shelters run by Urban Alchemy in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
-
The state’s leading housing agency has agreed to fund the development of more than 1,200 permanent supportive housing units across Oregon. But it still leaves a wide gap in the state’s affordable housing needs.
-
Some homeless services organizations in Portland are borrowing a concept from the commercial real estate world to quickly house people experiencing homelessness. Now they’re looking to scale up the use of what’s called master leasing.
-
Fifty years ago Oregon officials decided to blow up a dead whale. What happened next is the stuff of legend.
-
Oregon’s health care interpreters help medical providers and limited-English speaking patients understand each other, but the coronavirus pandemic is pushing many interpreters out of a job.