King tides are causing flooding issues along several parts of the Pacific coast in Oregon and Washington for a second day.

Those higher-than-normal tides are combining with surges from offshore storms to create large waves with heights up to 25 feet.

Thomas Schuldt with the National Weather Service says inundations are expected to surge 3 feet above ground level in some spots.

“It’s sort of the stacking effect,” said Schuldt. “You have the king tides increase the normal high tides that we would see by a foot or two. And with that you get these really high seas that can help push that water a little bit further inland as well.”

Authorities are warning people to stay off beaches and to watch out for sneaker waves. They are also reminding people not to drive around barricades or through standing water, and to avoid travelling altogether if possible.

People living on the coast are protecting their properties with sandbags and avoiding travel.

The latest road updates are available on TripCheck.

Northwest Oregon

Clatsop and Tillamook counties are facing flood advisories until 4 pm Thursday.

On Wednesday, dramatic video of a man and his dog being swept away at Cannon Beach began circulating across the internet.

Cannon Beach police say they contacted the unidentified individual Wednesday morning for driving on the beach without a permit.

They cited him and warned him to stay off the beach. Then, just a couple of hours later, he was swept away near Ecola Creek.

Both the man and his dog escaped without injury.

Highway 101 is closed at H Street in Nehalem due to flooding. Tillamook County Emergency Management warns that flooding will likely occur during high tides over the next few days and Frazier Road in Tillamook will be closed for several days.

Central Oregon Coast

In Lincoln County, people are sharing video and photos of flooding at the Cutler City area, with residents reporting high water across their properties and in their homes. Lincoln City spokesperson Kevin Mattias said that’s a “special flood area” that floods every year due to a berm that was breached a few years ago.

Brianna Bowman / KLCC

Spectators watch waves on the Pacific Ocean during the king tides at Depoe Bay, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

The breach in the berm is outside of Lincoln City limits and sits on the property line of a private individual and the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife,” he explained in a statement to OPB.

“Lincoln City is working with local partners to try and address the breach,” Mattias said. “The City and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue have been warning residents that the high water will be coming with the King Tides. In addition to warnings, Lincoln County and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue provide sandbag stations throughout the county.

“If individuals need temporary housing assistance, Lincoln City Police Department will work with them and the Red Cross to provide shelter. People who need assistance should call the police non-emergency number, 541-994-3636.”

He added that there’s a considerable amount of debris in the area due to the flooding, and public works crews will continue working to clear the roadways.

In Tillamook County, the Netarts-Oceanside Fire District is reporting that the Netarts Bay boat ramp has been “compromised” by logs.

Southern Oregon Coast

Douglas, Coos and Curry counties are experiencing extensive coastal flooding. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is warning that Highway 101 and 42 are prone to high water.

“If you plan on traveling, make sure to familiarize yourself with some alternate routes,” said a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

“The depth of water over the road is often deceiving, and with the increase in popularity of electric or hybrid vehicles, some of these vehicles will just turn themselves off if the water gets too deep.”

The sheriff’s office is warning that travelers headed toward Shore Acres and the Bastendorff Beach to see the tides should avoid Highways 101 and 42 and use West Beaver Hill and Seven Devils Road instead.

Catching Slough Road was completely underwater near Milepost 4 on Tuesday with multiple cars stranded. The sheriff’s office said all trapped drivers were able to escape.

Oregon Department of Transportation This image provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows flooding on U.S. 101 south of Coos Bay, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

In Waldport, overflow from Eckman Lake covered portions of Highway 34. Portions of Crestline Drive also experienced “significant” flooding.

The National Weather Service in Medford says active weather will continue through the weekend, but snow levels are high enough to prevent winter impacts.

Washington Coast

So far, Washington’s flood damage has been mostly confined to the outer coast.

Highway 101 near Raymond, on Willapa Bay, closed Tuesday, while Marine View Drive in Ocean Shores flooded.

Grays Harbor County officials urged residents to move valuables off the floor and park their cars on higher ground. The tide gauge at Westport, in Grays Harbor County, reached 7 feet, or major flood stage, on Monday and Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided sandbags to the Quinault Indian Nation in Taholah. The Corps has also been assisting the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe with repairs to Tokeland Road and doing emergency repairs to a breakwater in Ocean Shores.

On Puget Sound, the National Weather Service said “significant coastal flooding” was still possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle meteorologist Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik predicted the outer Washington coast would see the highest tides, with tides at La Push expected to roll in 4 feet higher than a typical high tide on Wednesday and Thursday.

🌊 Southeast-facing coastlines are expected to see the highest impacts from coastal flooding through much of the week. Flooding and waves can erode beaches, dunes, & bluffs; damaging roads, trails & structures. Take precautions now before the tides continue to rise. pic.twitter.com/oKCZi7ZFih — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 23, 2026

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Seattle is telling people to stay off jetties, breakwaters, piers and seawalls. High water, powerful waves, strong currents and floating debris can create dangerous conditions with little warning.

Even when conditions appear calm, waves can unexpectedly wash over structures and sweep people into the water. Keep a safe distance from the shoreline and follow guidance from local authorities.

KUOW’s John Ryan contributed to this report.