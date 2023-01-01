John Ryan
Since last November, three members of the long-endangered population have died, most recently an emaciated young female known as J50.
Scientists have taken an unprecedented step to save one of the Salish Sea’s 75 endangered orcas: They tried to feed her in the wild.
Tribal leaders on both sides of the border said Canada's purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline would not weaken their opposition to the pipeline's planned expansion.
Strangely, perhaps, Chinook salmon's epic journey from mid-Pacific Ocean to a Puyallup fishing net begins with a sloshing tanker truck.
The move comes seven months after an ill-fated fish farm collapsed, releasing as many as 250,000 of the nonnative fish into areas where wild Pacific salmon are already struggling to survive.
Atlantic salmon farming has been banned from Washington state waters.
Fishermen used to stand next to Chinooks almost as tall as they are. But a century's worth of dam-building, overfishing, habitat loss and hatcheries has cut the size of the average fish in half.
New research explains why the salmon of the Pacific Northwest no longer reach the enormous sizes that they did up until the early 20th century.
The Washington House voted to phase out farming of non-native fish in state waters, drawing the end of Atlantic salmon farming in Puget Sound one step closer. The move follows after a similar vote by the Senate.
More trouble for the Canadian company that let 160,000 of its Atlantic salmon escape into Puget Sound this summer: Washington terminated one of its leases for a fish farm in Port Angeles.
Atlantic salmon have spread far and wide in Pacific Northwest waters since 160,000 of them escaped from a collapsed fish farm near Anacortes in August.