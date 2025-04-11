West Coast governors: We will defend our climate policies against Trump attack

After dismantling most federal action on the global climate, the Trump administration now aims to attack state and local policies that fight climate change as well.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to look for state and local laws that address climate change or environmental justice and to “take all appropriate action” to stop enforcement of any that are illegal.

“My Administration is committed to unleashing American energy, especially through the removal of all illegitimate impediments to the identification, development, siting, production, investment in, or use of domestic energy resources,” the order states.

While some Republicans and industry groups welcomed the order, Democratic leaders including Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson say they will defend their states’ climate actions.

Trump’s order singles out policies such as the cap-and-trade systems for limiting carbon emissions that states including Washington and California have adopted.

Through a spokesperson, Gov. Ferguson declined to be interviewed but issued a brief statement.

“I am confident we will be able to preserve this and other important laws protecting our climate and investments in clean energy from this latest attack by the Trump administration,” he said in an emailed statement.

“California’s efforts to cut harmful pollution won’t be derailed by a glorified press release masquerading as an executive order,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a press release.

“The science is clear. Climate change is real and our state programs are critical to protecting our environment for generations to come,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) said in a statement provided to Oregon Public Broadcasting. “I will continue to fight for the longstanding values of Oregonians.”

At least one Republican lawmaker in Washington state praised the president’s move.

“President Trump’s executive action is a critical step toward reining in extreme, unconstitutional and costly climate policies like Washington’s cap-and-trade scheme,” Republican state Sen. Phil Fortunato, of Auburn, said in a press release.

In an interview, Fortunato said he hoped the executive order would draw attention to the cost of Washington state’s “stupid” environmental policies. He also denied the scientific fact that carbon dioxide emissions have raised the planet’s temperature with disastrous consequences.

“Do you believe CO2 is the villain?” Fortunato asked. “I don’t think so.”

Seattle attorney Jan Hasselman with the nonprofit Earthjustice said executive orders are “nothing more than a tweet in long form.”

“This president doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have a strategy. He’s just blustering,” Hasselman said. “We here in Washington are proud of our climate laws, and we’re going to fight to protect them if we have to.”

“We really welcome what the president did,” said Greg Lane with the Building Industry Association of Washington.

The construction-industry trade group has been trying to stop Washington state from restricting the use of natural gas in new buildings.Voters approved a 2024 ballot initiative the association sponsored to block regulation of natural gas. Lane said the association will appeal a King County Superior Court ruling in March that the initiative violates the state constitution.

“We knew it was in the works, so we weren’t surprised to see it,” Lane said of Trump’s order.

“We have a National Association of Home Builders as well, and they’ve been working with the administration and other partners on this,” Lane said.

He said the White House also had conversations on the upcoming executive order with industry groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Gas Association, of which Bellevue-based Puget Sound Energy is a member.

The gas association did not respond to a request for comment.Under the U.S. Constitution, the federal government cannot simply block or undo state or local laws.

“This is core to the Constitution, that states and local governments have certain inherent powers that the federal government cannot just grab because it wants to,” attorney Amy Turner with Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law said.

“It’s not just the federal government saying, ‘We don’t like a law that the state has passed,‘” Lane said. “They’re going to have to come up with a legal justification for challenging it.”

While some critics dismissed the executive order as bluster or political theater, Turner said people should take it seriously.

“I think this is a dangerous warning of what’s to come,” Turner said.

She said it could be a first step toward lawsuits or other federal attempts to overturn states’ climate policies.

“With this administration, we can’t expect that they’re going to act lawfully,” Turner said. “The administration is very willing to pull back federal funding or cancel grant awards based on its view of whether a particular entity is advancing the priorities the administration likes.”

The executive order gives Bondi 60 days to assemble a list of supposedly illegal state and local laws that “purport to address ‘climate change’ or involving ‘environmental, social, and governance’ initiatives, ‘environmental justice,’ carbon or ‘greenhouse gas’ emissions and funds to collect carbon penalties or carbon taxes” and recommend measures to block them.

This story comes from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

