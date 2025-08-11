© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Cooling centers open across Southern Oregon, Northern California

Jefferson Public Radio | By Emma J Nelson
Published August 11, 2025 at 11:31 AM PDT
A National Weather Service forecast map showcasing extreme heat in Curry, Jackson, Josephine and Siskiyou Counties on August 11, 2025.
NWS Forecast Office Medford, OR
National Weather Service forecast map showing extreme heat warnings in portions of Curry, Jackson, Josephine and Siskiyou counties on Aug. 11, 2025. According to the Medford NWS, those warnings remain in effect through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

With temperatures over 100 degrees, local organizations are opening air-conditioned spaces to the public.

The National Weather Service Office in Medford extended its extreme heat warning through 2 a.m. Wednesday in Jackson, Josephine, eastern Curry, and western and central Siskiyou Counties. Temperatures are expected to peak at 108 degrees Monday in Grants Pass and Medford.

Organizations across Southern Oregon have opened cooling centers to help people escape the heat.

Cooling centers locations and hours

Oregon

  • Medford: ACCESS, 324 W. 6th St. Open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
  • Ashland: Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 N. 2nd St. Open noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
  • Grants Pass: MINT, 218 Redwood Hwy. Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. when temperatures are over 90 degrees.
  • Jackson County Public Libraries: All Jackson County public libraries are open during regular business hours and can be used as a refuge from the heat.

California

  • Mt. Shasta: Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center, 109 E. Lake St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
  • Weed: Weed Family & Community Resource Center, 260 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Fort Jones: Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Happy Camp: Karuk Senior Center, 64101 2nd Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Montague: HUB Communities Family Resource Center, 310 S. 13th St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Call 211 or visit the 211 Info website to find local resources.
Emma J Nelson
Emma J is JPR’s 2025 Charles Snowden Intern and a recent graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications. She previously worked as the calendar editor and reporter for Eugene Weekly.
