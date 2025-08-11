Cooling centers open across Southern Oregon, Northern California

The National Weather Service Office in Medford extended its extreme heat warning through 2 a.m. Wednesday in Jackson, Josephine, eastern Curry, and western and central Siskiyou Counties. Temperatures are expected to peak at 108 degrees Monday in Grants Pass and Medford.

Organizations across Southern Oregon have opened cooling centers to help people escape the heat.

Cooling centers locations and hours

Oregon



Medford : ACCESS, 324 W. 6th St. Open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.



: ACCESS, 324 W. 6th St. Open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Ashland: Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 N. 2nd St. Open noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.



Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 N. 2nd St. Open noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Grants Pass: MINT, 218 Redwood Hwy. Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. when temperatures are over 90 degrees.



MINT, 218 Redwood Hwy. Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. when temperatures are over 90 degrees. Jackson County Public Libraries: All Jackson County public libraries are open during regular business hours and can be used as a refuge from the heat.

California



Mt. Shasta: Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center, 109 E. Lake St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.



Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center, 109 E. Lake St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weed: Weed Family & Community Resource Center, 260 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.



Weed Family & Community Resource Center, 260 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Fort Jones: Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.



Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main St. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Happy Camp: Karuk Senior Center, 64101 2nd Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.



Karuk Senior Center, 64101 2nd Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Montague: HUB Communities Family Resource Center, 310 S. 13th St. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.