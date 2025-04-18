© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather balloon launch suspensions could lead to less accurate forecasts from Medford

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published April 18, 2025 at 3:26 PM PDT
A man standing on a concrete pad in the middle of a plain holding a large, yellow balloon attached to some string.
Eric Kurth
/
NWS
Mitchell Erickson launches a weather balloon in South Dakota on April 7, 2004.

The National Weather Service is suspending some weather balloon launches because of staffing shortages.

The Medford office is temporarily suspending evening weather balloon launches because low staffing levels are affecting launch safety.

Medford and other local offices were already facing staffing shortages, but the Trump Administration's efforts to downsize the federal workforce have made the issue more serious.

Weather balloons are typically launched twice a day from 100 stations across the country. They fly up to 100,000 feet high, gathering critical data about the upper atmosphere used in weather forecasting.

The radiosonde, a small instrument dangling from the balloon, gathers and transmits the data back to the ground. This method of gathering upper-air weather data has been used since the 1930s, according to the weather service..

Fewer launches mean less data, which could mean less accurate forecasts. The Medford office covers all of southwest Oregon and part of Northern California.

Representatives from the weather service declined to be interviewed. In a statement, the agency said special launches will still occur in response to unusual or severe weather events.

"To mitigate potential impacts, the NWS is actively pursuing alternative sources of upper-air data and adjusting internal staffing and procedures to maintain continuity of service," the statement reads.

There’s currently no timeline on when weather balloon launches will return to normal.
Tags
Weather Top StoriesOregon NewsPresident TrumpFederal GovernmentMedfordweatherAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Our Spring Fund Drive is happening now!
Public media is at a critical moment.

Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now