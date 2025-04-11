Head Start parents and staff brace for possible federal cuts

Local Head Start programs are preparing for potential closures after some regional offices were recently shut down, part of the Trump administration’s reduction of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Now, local programs say their concern isn’t that their funding has been cut, but that they won’t be able to access it, since there aren’t regional staff to approve or process it.

"The Office of Head Start (OHS) has 12 Regional Offices across the USA," reads a recent letter from the executive director of Southern Oregon Head Start. "Federal employees work in these offices to provide federal oversight and administrative support to all the programs in each of their respective regions."

Director of South Coast Head Start Wendi Baird said these shake-ups have led to a lot of uncertainty for families and staff.

"Will we have classrooms open in the coming year? Will staff have their positions in the coming year?" she said. "We're really hopeful that some of those questions can be answered soon because our families rely on our services. In our rural communities, there really aren't other options."

South Coast Head Start serves nearly 400 children and families in Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties in Oregon.

Many programs might have to shut down on July 1 if they don’t receive funding.

Merilee Skinner Merilee Skinner with her twin sons, Miel and Zirion.

Siskiyou Early Head Start in Yreka provides services for dozens of families, including home care visits and early childhood education.

Merilee Skinner received prenatal home visits for her twin boys, who now both attend Siskiyou Early Head Start. She said if the program does close, it would have a devastating impact on families like hers.

"I'm almost about to cry," she said, "because there are people like me who need that extra developmental support."

The program's 15 employees would also be laid off.

Without Head Start, Skinner said, she'll have to stay home to take care of her kids this summer and won't be able to take college courses.

"It's putting me behind in so many ways to be able to reach my goals," she said.

Baird said South Coast Head Start also receives funding from the state, so it wouldn't have to shut down if federal funding doesn't come through but would have to cut services.

In a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, a group of senators wrote, "The Administration’s decision to reduce staff comes at a time when it is increasingly expensive to run child care and early learning programs, the cost of child care continues to be out of reach for many working-class families, and the demand for quality child care continues to far outpace the supply."

Branches of Southern Oregon Head Start, including Ashland and Phoenix, had been slated to close on Friday. However, a day after notifying parents, the program received word that their grant would be distributed, and the closure was called off.

"Head Start is just such a gift to families that are on the lower end of the income spectrum," said Mattie Miller in Phoenix, whose son receives in-home services. "It's a really wonderful program."

Nicole Whitlow, program director at Siskiyou Early Head Start, said she's waiting to see how this will play out.

"But we're just not hearing a lot, and so it's worrisome," she said. "There's no one to sign the check for us or open up the funding stream."