Annual Kamome (Ka'-mo-may) Festival remembers Japanese tsunami that sent a boat to Oregon

The annual festival celebrates 12 years from when the boat, Kamome (KA MO MAY), was discovered on the shores of Crescent City with a Japanese-themed restaurant week and dozens of free activities for all-ages honoring Crescent City’s connection and Sister City relationship with Rikuzentakata, Japan.

The festival ends with a special Taste of Japan culinary and entertainment experience on Saturday evening, April 12, 2025 with proceeds going to the Kamome Foundation and Del Norte High School’s Japan Club.

Bill Steven, founder of the Kamome Festival, joins the Exchange.