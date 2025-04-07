© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Annual Kamome (Ka'-mo-may) Festival remembers Japanese tsunami that sent a boat to Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 7, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Kamome Foundation

The annual festival celebrates 12 years from when the boat, Kamome (KA MO MAY), was discovered on the shores of Crescent City with a Japanese-themed restaurant week and dozens of free activities for all-ages honoring Crescent City’s connection and Sister City relationship with Rikuzentakata, Japan.

The festival ends with a special Taste of Japan culinary and entertainment experience on Saturday evening, April 12, 2025 with proceeds going to the Kamome Foundation and Del Norte High School’s Japan Club.

Bill Steven, founder of the Kamome Festival, joins the Exchange.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
