Thurs 9:40 | 32nd Annual Powwow at SOU's Lithia Motors Pavilion

Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

32nd Annual Powwow at SOU's Lithia Motors Pavilion

Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 9, 2025
Ashland.news
Southern Oregon University hosts the 32nd Annual Powwow at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Lower right: Image from 2024 Powwow at SOU

The Lithia Motors Pavilion on the campus of Southern Oregon University is the venue for the 32nd Annual Powwow, produced by the SOU Native American Studies Program.

Join the Exchange are two guests:

Demetrius Davis-Boucher is a Senior at SOU, majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Digital Cinema. He is a reconnecting descendant of Cherokee Nation and serves as Co-chair of the Native American Student Union.

Luke Wolgamott is an enrolled member of the Shawnee tribe and Osage nation. He serves as the Cultural Preservation Officer for the Native Nation's Office at SOU.

Southern Oregon Native American Student Union

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
