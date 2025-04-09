Thurs 9:40 | 32nd Annual Powwow at SOU's Lithia Motors Pavilion

The Lithia Motors Pavilion on the campus of Southern Oregon University is the venue for the 32nd Annual Powwow, produced by the SOU Native American Studies Program.

Join the Exchange are two guests:

Demetrius Davis-Boucher is a Senior at SOU, majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Digital Cinema. He is a reconnecting descendant of Cherokee Nation and serves as Co-chair of the Native American Student Union.

Luke Wolgamott is an enrolled member of the Shawnee tribe and Osage nation. He serves as the Cultural Preservation Officer for the Native Nation's Office at SOU.