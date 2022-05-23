Triple-digit temperatures, strong winds bring increased fire risk to Shasta County, Sacramento Valley through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the 90s to low 100s in the Central Valley through Wednesday. Those dry conditions paired with strong north winds up to 35 mph makes it more likely for any fire to start and spread over the coming days.

NEW: 🚩Red Flag Warning🚩 has been issued from Monday-Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley, Delta, portions of the foothills.



Renewed periods of northerly winds combined with low afternoon humidity values will result in critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/RQsj1N3tnj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 22, 2022

A previous red flag warning had been in effect Thursday and Friday. While a number of fires started in Northern California, firefighters were able to make good progress over the weekend. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres Friday. The Quail Fire near Camptonville in Yuba County was 90% contained Monday morning after it burned 135 acres and closed Highway 49 over the weekend.

Here are some tips for preparing for a wildfire, including how to sign up for your county's emergency alert system.

California's ongoing drought has made this an earlier start to the wildfire season, even after multiple years that have set modern records for acres burned. Last month the region saw its earliest spring red flag warning on record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 CapRadio