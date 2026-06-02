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Jackson County Fire District 5 has recently faced years of turmoil, including board member resignations, the termination of its chief and inadequate staffing.
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Jackson County Fire District 5 in the Rogue Valley is facing a new financial challenge.
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A year ago, the Jackson County District Attorney forwarded information to state officials, requesting a review of potential fraud, theft and misconduct by past and current employees at Jackson County Fire District 5.
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Four candidates are vying for two contested seats on the board of Jackson County Fire District 5 in the May election.
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On Friday, Charles Hanley sent a notice of potential legal claims against the district, including defamation, retaliation, breach of contract, violation of procedural due process and wrongful discharge.
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Jackson County Fire District 3 will take over management, financial and administrative services for the troubled Fire District 5.
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Two weeks ago, the board of Jackson County Fire District 5 in the Rogue Valley fired its chief, Charles Hanley. An investigation provides more details about why he was terminated.
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Staff said at Tuesday night's board of directors meeting that the district is facing a potential shortfall of up to $3 million.
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Chief Charles Hanley had been on paid administrative leave since May amid allegations that district leadership failed to address inappropriate workplace conduct.
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New details emerged this week about allegations against a fire chief in Jackson County, including that he ignored an investigation into bullying and harassment in the district.
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The union for a fire district in the Rogue Valley is asking its board of directors to take action.