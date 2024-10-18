New agreement throws a lifeline to a struggling Jackson County fire district

The board of Jackson County Fire District 5 fired its chief, Charles Hanley, in August after a series of allegations against him were found to be sustained. They involved covering up sexual harassment, bullying and interfering with a governmental promotion board. The district is also facing a massive financial shortfall, potentially up to $3 million.

But on Thursday night, the board of Jackson County Fire District 3 unanimously approved what’s called an inter-governmental agreement with District 5. District 5's board of directors had already approved the agreement on October 8.

District 5 Board Chair Greg Costanzo said District 3 will provide full administrative and financial services, including things like IT and website support.

"The cost savings that we are going to see just in not duplicating services are hopefully going to stabilize Fire District 5 way into the future so we can actually provide better services," he said.

Costanzo hopes the new agreement might even lead to new hiring, particularly for District 5's Neil Creek Road fire station, near Emigrant Lake, which is vacant when staffing is unavailable.

District 3’s fire chief, Mike Hussey, will oversee both districts. Aaron Bustard has been acting as interim fire chief for District 5 after Hanley's termination.

In return for these services, District 5 will pay $15,000 a month, which will increase by 8% each fiscal year. Under the agreement, the districts will still be legally separate, maintain separate finances and be governed by their own boards of directors.

This agreement will take effect on January 1 and is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2029, although it could be terminated before then.

Fire District 3 Facebook page Firefighters with Jackson County Fire District 3.

District 5 operates three fire stations in Phoenix, Talent and unincorporated Ashland, serving over 23,000 people.

District 3 serves approximately 57,000 residents and operates four career fire stations in Central Point, White City and Eagle Point and four volunteer fire stations in Gold Hill, Sams Valley, Dodge Bridge and Agate Lake.

Hussey could not be reached for comment before deadline.

In a press release, the districts said the agreement will enhance regional collaboration.

"This agreement strengthens both agencies’ ongoing commitment to serving the communities with efficiency, innovation and financial responsibility," the press release says. "The signing of this agreement is a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by Fire District 5 following recent rebuilding efforts."

No staff in District 5 will lose their job as a result of this agreement, Costanzo said, although some independent contractors will probably not have their contracts renewed.

Costanzo said the new agreement is more than a lifeline for his district, which had been forecast to potentially run out of money by November.

"The amount of gratitude that I have, and I think other people will come to have, for Fire District 3 for stepping up is not even able to be communicated right now because it is such a help," he said.

Costanzo said the District 5 board of directors will focus on improving the district's financial situation, including addressing some past audits, and continuing ongoing investigations.