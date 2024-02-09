Union members allege inappropriate conduct at Jackson County Fire District 5

On Tuesday, IAFF Local 2596 President Brady Graham spoke to the board about multiple serious complaints of inappropriate workplace conduct that have been reported to the department.

The district operates three fire stations in Phoenix, Talent and unincorporated Ashland, serving over 23,000 people.

According to a statement from the union, the behavior has been going on for years and has created a toxic work environment.

At the meeting, Graham said the district has failed to address this behavior, which has “created an atmosphere where bullying, harassment, and even sexual harassment are accepted as normal behaviors," he said.

"Several firefighters have left the District due to chronic low morale, the appearance of favoritism in hiring and disciplinary decisions, and management’s lax enforcement of the District’s harassment policies," a statement from the union reads.

The statement says the union has lost confidence in the district's ability to address the concerns since a 2022 investigation into serious misconduct was ignored.

During the meeting this week, Graham asked the board to address this problem. He said the union has also drafted a letter to the district's legal counsel, and he presented the board with documents he has compiled over the course of a months-long investigation by the union.

Board President Vicki Purslow declined to be interviewed by JPR. Fire Chief Charles Hanley did not respond to a request for comment.