State lawmakers have several proposals for sending checks to people to help with the increased cost of gas. One-time checks would be especially helpful for people with lower incomes, economists and policy experts said. Republicans are pushing to temporarily suspend the state gas tax to reduce the price of gas.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes $11 billion in a California tax rebate to offset high gas prices, including $400 debit cards per vehicle. He must negotiate a final deal with the Legislature.
Nearly two-dozen state lawmakers unveiled a proposal on Thursday to give California taxpayers $400 rebates to offset spiking gas prices and inflation.