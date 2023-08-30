Oregon gas prices likely to jump still higher ahead of holiday weekend

Oregon and California continue to rank among the states with the highest gas prices as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

Oregon had the fourth-most expensive gas at $4.76 a gallon as of Aug. 29, according to data from AAA. It follows California ($5.29), Washington ($5.10) and Hawaii ($4.78). The national average measured at $3.82.

The Medford region had the highest average price in Oregon at about $4.85 — just a cent more than Portland’s average.



The West Coast usually sees the highest gas prices because it’s relatively far from oil-producing parts of the country, according to AAA.

Nationally, crude oil prices have simmered after a recent increase, which was largely driven by a cut in Middle East oil production this spring.

Although national prices may be holding steady, drivers should expect a jump closer to Labor Day Weekend, as more people book flights and plan road trips. Prices might also be impacted by storms in the Gulf Coast, where about half of the country’s oil is refined, as well as by recent heat waves.

Prices typically decrease slightly in September when refineries switch to winter-fuel blends, which have a higher butane percentage and are therefore cheaper to make. The mixture is designed for lower temperatures.

