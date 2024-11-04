Election Results 2024 California

-
California voters passed Proposition 3, which enshrines the right to marry into the state’s constitution. While same-sex marriage is already legal, Prop. 3 ensures that LGBTQ+ couples can continue to marry even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns landmark cases.
According to preliminary results, Eureka’s Measure F has failed.
1st District Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa and 2nd District Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman both overwhelmed their challengers to retain their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Burbank Democrat will take the U.S. Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein for 30 years. No Republican has won statewide in California since 2006, and Steve Garvey didn’t break that losing streak.
Supporters of Prop. 36 say it would help the state address homelessness, drug addiction and retail theft. Its critics call it a return to the failed policies of the war on drugs.