NorCal Congressional incumbents easily retain their seats

Both of California's incumbent congressional representatives from the state's far north have handily won re-election to a seventh term in their respective seats.

Republican Doug LaMalfa first won the 1st District seat in 2013. The sprawling, mostly rural district runs to the Oregon and Nevada borders, encompassing Siskiyou and Shasta Counties, and extending south through the Central Valley to nearly Sacramento. In early returns, LaMalfa was leading his Democratic challenger Rose Penelope Yee, with 61.6 percent of the vote, to Yee's 34.4 percent.

In California's 2nd District, Democratic incumbent Jared Huffman held an similarly decisive lead over his Republican opponent. In early returns, Huffman garnered 72.6 percent of the vote, to 27.4 percent by Republican Chris Coulombe. Huffman has represented the coastal 2nd District, which extends from the Oregon border at Del Norte County down to the Bay Area, since he was elected to his first term in 2013.

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is still up for grabs, with many key seats still undecided and Republicans trying to retain their razor thin majority.