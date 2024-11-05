© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
NorCal Congressional incumbents easily retain their seats

Jefferson Public Radio | By Liam Moriarty
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:59 PM PST
Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (L) and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman both easily won re-election to a seventh term in California's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, respectively.
Campaign photos
Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (L) and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman both easily won re-election to a seventh term in California's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts, respectively.

1st District Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa and 2nd District Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman both overwhelmed their challengers to retain their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both of California's incumbent congressional representatives from the state's far north have handily won re-election to a seventh term in their respective seats.

Republican Doug LaMalfa first won the 1st District seat in 2013. The sprawling, mostly rural district runs to the Oregon and Nevada borders, encompassing Siskiyou and Shasta Counties, and extending south through the Central Valley to nearly Sacramento. In early returns, LaMalfa was leading his Democratic challenger Rose Penelope Yee, with 61.6 percent of the vote, to Yee's 34.4 percent.

In California's 2nd District, Democratic incumbent Jared Huffman held an similarly decisive lead over his Republican opponent. In early returns, Huffman garnered 72.6 percent of the vote, to 27.4 percent by Republican Chris Coulombe. Huffman has represented the coastal 2nd District, which extends from the Oregon border at Del Norte County down to the Bay Area, since he was elected to his first term in 2013.

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is still up for grabs, with many key seats still undecided and Republicans trying to retain their razor thin majority.

Liam Moriarty
Liam Moriarty has been covering news in the Pacific Northwest for three decades. He served two stints as JPR News Director and retired full-time from JPR at the end of 2021. Liam now edits and curates the news on JPR's website and digital platforms.
See stories by Liam Moriarty
