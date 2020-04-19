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California’s governor unveiled sweeping recommendations from a panel of experts on how to make AI systems safer.
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The complaint from the Oregon Department of Justice called for OpenAI to institute stronger safeguards and compensate Oregonians with at least $2 billion dollars in damages.
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In 1981, Tracy Kidder wrote The Soul of a New Machine, a Pulitzer-winning account of the Data General engineers who burned themselves out building a 32-bit computer code-named “Eagle.” At the time, no one who read Kidder’s book wondered where the “soul” in the title resided. Joining the team, Kidder wrote, meant declaring, “I’ll give it my heart and soul,” which is exactly what those engineers did.
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After Silicon Valley spending spree, more moderate Democrats are heading to California's legislatureNew tech-backed super PACs spent tens of millions of dollars boosting some Democrats over their more progressive opponents. Almost all of their favored candidates won their contests, despite voters’ broad distrust of AI and billionaires.
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Proponents say Prop. 2 would allow the state to shore up its reserves for an economic downturn. Critics say it would only allow state leaders to spend more in the future.
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California and dozens of countries want mandatory AI audits, conducted by AI evaluators. Lawmakers are still learning about the job — and its pitfalls.
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The watchdog Citizens’ Utility Board called the agreement with Pacific Power “the strongest from a for-profit electric utility yet” under Oregon’s POWER Act.
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Gov. Gavin Newsom signed seven data center bills into law on Monday, signaling a tide change toward regulation of the industry.
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Both Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton agree AI safety is important. What they will do to ensure it is less clear.
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Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered state agencies to develop safety regulations for artificial intelligence after vetoing tougher rules two years ago.
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The committee posted a 20-page report of “preliminary learnings and questions” the public can comment on through Oct. 24.
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Even a decade ago, the horror stories behind some of the 13 bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Thursday seemed the stuff of fiction. No more.
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Lawmakers wrapped up their legislative session in Sacramento this week following tumultuous debates and last-minute proposals.
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On a February evening in New Brunswick, New Jersey, community activist Ben Dziobek ran toward a crowd of hundreds waiting outside New Brunswick’s city hall shouting, "They canceled it! They canceled it!"