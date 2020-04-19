In 1981, Tracy Kidder wrote The Soul of a New Machine, a Pulitzer-winning account of the Data General engineers who burned themselves out building a 32-bit computer code-named “Eagle.” At the time, no one who read Kidder’s book wondered where the “soul” in the title resided. Joining the team, Kidder wrote, meant declaring, “I’ll give it my heart and soul,” which is exactly what those engineers did.