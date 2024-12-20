Just over half of Californians have negative views of AI, according to new survey

The recent report from the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California also showed that two-thirds of respondents say they aren’t concerned AI will lead their employers to cut their jobs or hours. Almost all of them were familiar with it.

Tina Park — a researcher at the Partnership for AI, a nonprofit that advocates for ethical use of AI — said that’s not surprising. She has found that people’s familiarity with the technology has increased as chatbots have become more popular. It’s also been in some major news stories over the last few years.

“The Hollywood strikes that were happening with SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild also helped bring a lot of attention and awareness to like, this is really cool technology, but it can actually do some things that make us really, deeply uncomfortable,” she said.

Two-thirds of the people surveyed by PPIC also said they’re not worried about their jobs or hours being cut because of AI. But half of employed people surveyed say they think it will impact jobs in general. Park says she often talks to people with other job-related concerns.

“I think people are starting to think a little bit more deeply beyond automation, but also surveillance in the workplace,” she said.

Still, Park said she feels good about the numbers in the survey.

“That sort’ve nuanced understanding, I think, is something that’s shifted a bit that I'm really excited about because I think that helps us have better and more interesting conversations,” she added.

She said these numbers overall show that many people are skeptical of the technology, but not completely disinterested in it.

“All of this is sort of an invitation to the legislators to dive into some of that nuance,” she said.

San Francisco Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener authored one of the most prominent bills on AI in the last legislative session. Senate Bill 1047 would have put new regulations on companies developing AI, but was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Wiener said the current level of public skepticism should prompt lawmakers to regulate it now.

“If something bad happens, something big happens that is really harmful, we will see a backlash and then we could see very problematic regulation that harms innovation,” he said.

The California Legislative Analyst’s Office recently reported that stock pay at four major tech companies made up nearly 10% of the state’s income tax revenue. Enthusiasm about AI helped those companies do well in the stock market.

