In rural Northern California, MAD Players use comedy to tackle local issues

In Northern California’s Scott Valley, a trio of local performers is using old-fashioned melodrama to take on modern community issues.

The MAD Players, Madeleine Ayers, Annie Kramer and Dee Jones, have written and produced original stage melodramas since 2012, blending slapstick humor with local advocacy. Their latest production, “Out to Pasture, or How to Get Old Without Even Trying,” centers on the growing threat of scams targeting older adults.

While melodrama is often dismissed as lightweight entertainment, the MAD Players use the genre to address issues such as invasive plants, health care and elder care. The exaggerated characters and physical comedy help deliver educational messages in a way that is accessible and engaging for audiences.

A legacy of local impact

Since forming, the group has raised more than $75,000 for local charities and the historic Avery Theater.

Jones, who joined the group after retiring, said the combination of creativity and community benefit sets the work apart.

“The way it differs is here we’re writing our own material, we're performing it, and we're raising money for our community in the process,” she said.

Ayers, a founding member of the MAD Players and the mayor of Fort Jones, said the stage offers a powerful platform to encourage local problem-solving.

"We actually have all the tools and all the balls and bats necessary to figure out a lot of this stuff," she said, "if we can just connect the right people with the people who need services."

Beyond fundraising, the productions create opportunities for building confidence and personal growth, from children gaining performance experience to adults stepping outside their comfort zones. By emphasizing fun and face-to-face connection, the MAD Players aim to strengthen not only the local arts scene but also the businesses that benefit from community events.

Guests

Madeleine Ayers

Dee Jones

Event

“Out to Pasture, or How to Get Old Without Even Trying,” will be performed at the Fort Jones Community Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 13-14 and at the Avery Theatre in Etna at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 21-22. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 530-598-4490.