First Annual Ashland Sarcasm Festival Weekend set for Dec 5-7

The first annual Ashland Sarcasm Festival is set for December 5-7. The festival is a weekend long celebration of all things snark, satire, and side-eye with shows headlined by artists from all across the West Coast.

Vanessa Finney visits with guests Karolina Lavagnino, the Sarcasm Festival's Marketing & Public Relations Manager and Matt Hoffman, the Sarcasm Festival's Creative Director.

Expect comedy, music, theater, game show, drag, and irreverent fun that skewers and salutes the beautiful weirdness of Ashland.

Venues include Angus Bowmer Theatre, Brickroom, Liquid Lounge, Resistance Wine Co, Ashland Springs Hotel, White Rabbit, and Local 31 Pub.