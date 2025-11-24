© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | JX Outside: Holiday activities and outdoor adventures

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Main Street was lined with thousands of holiday revelers for Ashland’s 31st annual Festival of Light Celebration.
Bob Palermini photo
/
Ashland.news
Main Street was lined with thousands of holiday revelers for Ashland’s 31st annual Festival of Light Celebration. The 2025 Festival of Light celebration schedule of activities can be found at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce website. Festival of Light activities begin the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 28.

In a continuation of our new series, JX Outside explores activities outdoors around our region of southern Oregon and northern California with our resident outdoor enthusiasts, Ray Pettengell and Nicole Larsen.

With the holiday season upon us, we'll discuss some of the planned community activities and not-so-planned options for enjoying the great outdoors as the winter season approaches.

'Rogue Valley' Ray Pettengell and Nicole Larsen join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, on Sept. 23, 2025. Ray and Nicole are the resident guides for the new monthly series, JX Outdoors.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
'Rogue Valley' Ray Pettengell and Nicole Larsen join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, on Sept. 23, 2025. Ray and Nicole are the resident guides for the new monthly series, JX Outdoors.

ABOUT RAY PETTENGELL
Ray is a lifetime world traveler, former professional mountain guide and reclaimed wood consultant turned licensed real estate broker. He now goes by "Rogue Valley Ray" to keep it easy for his clients to remember him. Ray has resided in the region since 1995. He's climbed Mt. Shasta more than 100 times. He now enjoys time in the outdoors by swimming or stand-up paddle boarding in the lakes around the region, riding his bicycles and motorcycles, and backcountry and resort skiing anywhere he finds snow. Other hobbies including cooking and eating healthy food, gardening, and working on different creative projects.

ABOUT NICOLE LARSEN
Nicole Larsen is a horsewoman, backcountry skier, mountain biker, and lifelong trail runner who thrives in the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She grew up on Mount Ashland and now lives on a small ranch in Northern California. A former mountain guide on Mount Shasta, she also spent 15 years in a family outdoor business that kept her close to the mountains. Nicole delights in foraging, camping, and exploring small towns. She also homeschooled her children through mountain adventures and today works as a farm-to-table chef and culinary director.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
