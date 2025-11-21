© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Demystifying the intersection of race, gender and identity

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
SOU

Carey Jean Sojka and Kylan Mattias de Vries – both faculty members in the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Program at Southern Oregon University, and both previous recipients of the university’s Distinguished Teaching Award – have co-authored a new book about the identity experiences of transgender people.

Their book, “Transgender Intersections: Race and Gender through Identities, Interactions and Systems of Power,” was published this summer by Polity Books, an international publisher in the social sciences and humanities, with offices in Cambridge and Oxford in the U.K., and in Boston and New York in the U.S.

Carey Jean Sojka and Kylan Mattias de Vries both join the Exchange.

Carey Jean Sojka (left) and Kylan Mattias de Vries (right) are both faculty members in the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Program at Southern Oregon University. Both are recipients of the university’s Distinguished Teaching Award and co-authors of a new book, “Transgender Intersections: Race and Gender through Identities, Interactions and Systems of Power.” The professors joined Mike Green in the JPR studio on Oct. 30, 2025.
JPR engineer and associate producer Maddie Peterson
