© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Phoenix has a new vision for a pollinator campus

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:02 PM PST
Butterflies in the pavilion at the Rusk Ranch Nature Center in Cave Junction, OR.
Rusk Ranch Nature Center
Butterflies in the pavilion at the Rusk Ranch Nature Center in Cave Junction, OR.

Helping Our Pollinators Everyday (HOPE) is a fundraising campaign to support a big vision in Phoenix, Oregon. Joining the Exchange to discuss the idea for a new eco-education pollinator center in Phoenix is Kristina Lefever, the volunteer Executive Director and President of the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley.

On Thursday, November 20, Pollinator Project Rogue Valley will make a second presentation to the Advisory Committee of the Phoenix Urban Renewal Agency for consideration of an eco-education center. The proposed location would be along the Bear Creek Drive at 4th St. in Phoenix, adjacent to the 16-Spring Miracle Mile, the Greenway, Bear Creek, the Civic Center, and the downtown business district.

ABOUT THE PROJECT
Southern Oregon is one of the most ecologically diverse regions in the country. A learning and exhibit space is being planned to bring beauty, plants, pollinators, fish, birds, and more into a city setting. Activists in Phoenix, Oregon envision a “campus” with a butterfly house, large native plant demonstration gardens with interpretive signage, and an indoor-outdoor educational center, built for and with community members, students of all ages, and with agency and governmental support?

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay