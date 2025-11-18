Phoenix, Oregon activist envisions new pollinator campus

Helping Our Pollinators Everyday (HOPE) is a fundraising campaign to support a big vision in Phoenix, Oregon. Joining the Exchange to discuss the idea for a new eco-education pollinator center in Phoenix is Kristina Lefever, the volunteer Executive Director and President of the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley.

On Thursday, November 20, Pollinator Project Rogue Valley will make a second presentation to the Advisory Committee of the Phoenix Urban Renewal Agency for consideration of an eco-education center. The proposed location would be along the Bear Creek Drive at 4th St. in Phoenix, adjacent to the 16-Spring Miracle Mile, the Greenway, Bear Creek, the Civic Center, and the downtown business district.

JPR Engineer and Associate Producer, Andrew Crackle Kristina Lefever, Executive Director of the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley, joins Mike Green in the JPR studio on Nov. 19, 2025.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Southern Oregon is one of the most ecologically diverse regions in the country. A learning and exhibit space is being planned to bring beauty, plants, pollinators, fish, birds, and more into a city setting. Activists in Phoenix, Oregon envision a “campus” with a butterfly house, large native plant demonstration gardens with interpretive signage, and an indoor-outdoor educational center, built for and with community members, students of all ages, and with agency and governmental support?