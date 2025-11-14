Mon 9AM | Two generations ago, marital rape wasn't a crime in most U.S. states. How did that change?

In 1978, Greta Rideout was the first woman in American history to accuse her husband of rape, which was a crime in only four states: Oregon, Iowa, Delaware and Nebraska. Twenty-three-year-old Greta would be the first to take her husband to court over the criminal charge of rape. Her case gained national attention.

Sarah Weinman wrote about the case and the issue in her new book, "Without Consent: A Landmark Trial and the Decades-Long Struggle to Make Spousal Rape a Crime."

Sarah Weinman joins the Exchange to discuss her book, the courts, the laws and the extraordinary issue of sexual violence that continues to reverberate across the nation.

Sarah Weinman is the author of "Scoundrel" and "The Real Lolita" and editor of "Evidence of Things Seen." She was a 2020 National Magazine Award finalist for reporting and a Calderwood Journalism Fellow at MacDowell. Her work has appeared in Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, Esquire, and New York magazine. She is the Crime & Mystery columnist for the New York Times Book Review and lives in New York City.