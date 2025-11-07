© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | When, what, where and why do whales sing?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Eduardo Mercado III and Radcliffe Institute at Harvard

Professor Eduardo Mercado III joins the Exchange. He's a professor of psychology at the University of Buffalo, and a Guggenheim Fellow. He’s the author of "Principles of Cognition: Finding Minds" and also a co-author of "Learning and Memory: From Brain to Behavior."

Professor Mercado joins the Exchange to talk about his latest book, which seems to be a bit of a departure from his previous ones. Or maybe it isn’t. His latest book is titled, “Why Whales Sing,” published by Johns Hopkins press.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay