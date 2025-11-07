Mon 9AM | When, what, where and why do whales sing?

Professor Eduardo Mercado III joins the Exchange. He's a professor of psychology at the University of Buffalo, and a Guggenheim Fellow. He’s the author of "Principles of Cognition: Finding Minds" and also a co-author of "Learning and Memory: From Brain to Behavior."

Professor Mercado joins the Exchange to talk about his latest book, which seems to be a bit of a departure from his previous ones. Or maybe it isn’t. His latest book is titled, “Why Whales Sing,” published by Johns Hopkins press.