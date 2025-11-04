Weds 9:25 | New species of opossum discovered by Cal Poly Humboldt professor

Dr. Silvia Pavan was on a search for a squirrel that was missing from the genealogy tree when she and her team stumbled upon a new species of opossum in Abiseo River National Park on the eastern slopes of the Peruvian Andes, at the edge of the Amazon Basin. They found the squirrel they were looking for and more. Dr. Pavan joins the Exchange to discuss her adventure and what the discovery means.

Pedro Peloso View from Archeological site - Los Pinchudos, in Rio Abiseo National Park.

Extremely remote and difficult to access, the 3000 square kilometer UNESCO World Heritage site contains significant archaeological sites revealing the presence of pre-Incan Chachapoya civilization, as well as signs of pre-Chachapoya occupation.

Photo by Pedro Peloso / Cal Poly Humboldt The Marmosa chachapoya’s is a small mammal with a delicate body about 4 inches in length and a long tail.

It is also home to a wide variety of of known and unknown fauna, including the the recently discovered unknown marsupial, dubbed the Marmosa chachapoya. Measuring just four inches long (approx. ten inches including the tail), this small member of the opossum family has reddish fur, a mouse-like face with a a long pointed nose and distinctive, black, goggle-like rings around the eyes.