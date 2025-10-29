Thurs 9AM | Demystifying the intersection of race, gender and identity

Carey Jean Sojka and Kylan Mattias de Vries – both faculty members in the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Program at Southern Oregon University, and both previous recipients of the university’s Distinguished Teaching Award – have co-authored a new book about the identity experiences of transgender people.

Their book, “Transgender Intersections: Race and Gender through Identities, Interactions and Systems of Power,” was published this summer by Polity Books, an international publisher in the social sciences and humanities, with offices in Cambridge and Oxford in the U.K., and in Boston and New York in the U.S.

Carey Jean Sojka and Kylan Mattias de Vries both join the Exchange.