Thurs 9:40 | Event in Phoenix honors, elevates tribal stewardship

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a free community event will be held at Blue Heron Park in Phoenix, Oregon to honor Tribal stewardship and five years of ecological recovery since the Almeda Fire.

Hosted by the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and the Inter-Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Partnership, the event features reflections from Tribal and community leaders, live restoration demonstrations, and guided walks along the “Miracle Mile,” where 16 natural springs were uncovered by fire.

Joining the Exchange are Belinda Brown, Director of Tribal Partnerships at the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and Dave Lewis, PhD. Dave is an assistant professor of anthropology at Oregon State University.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Title: Elevating Tribal Stewardship Event

Date: November 1st 9 AM - 1 PM

Location: Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Hwy, Phoenix, OR

Admission: Free and open to all ages

Activities Include:

