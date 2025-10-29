© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Event in Phoenix honors, elevates tribal stewardship of the land

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Trip Advisor

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a free community event will be held at Blue Heron Park in Phoenix, Oregon to honor Tribal stewardship and five years of ecological recovery since the Almeda Fire.

Hosted by the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and the Inter-Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Partnership, the event features reflections from Tribal and community leaders, live restoration demonstrations, and guided walks along the “Miracle Mile,” where 16 natural springs were uncovered by fire.

Joining the Exchange are Belinda Brown, Director of Tribal Partnerships at the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and Marko Bey, Executive Director of the Lomakatsi Restoration Project.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Title: Elevating Tribal Stewardship Event

Date: November 1st 9 AM - 1 PM

Location: Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Hwy, Phoenix, OR

Admission: Free and open to all ages

Activities Include:

  • Learn about restoration work with Lomakatsi’s Inter-Tribal Crew
  • Demonstrations of Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK)
  • Guided Miracle Mile spring walk (16 natural springs uncovered by fire)
  • Reflections on restoration, community renewal, and peace
  • A food truck from Las Palmas will be onsite from approximately 11 a.m to 1 p.m. with food available for purchase.

Co-hosting organizations include:

  • Ashland Culture of Peace Commission
  • Lomakatsi Restoration Project
  • Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
  • Art & Culture Phoenix Oregon
  • Save the Phoenix Wetlands
  • Rogue River Watershed Council
  • Red Earth Descendants
  • Inter-Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Partnership.
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay