Thurs 9:40 | Event in Phoenix honors, elevates tribal stewardship of the land

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a free community event will be held at Blue Heron Park in Phoenix, Oregon to honor Tribal stewardship and five years of ecological recovery since the Almeda Fire.

Hosted by the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and the Inter-Tribal Ecosystem Restoration Partnership, the event features reflections from Tribal and community leaders, live restoration demonstrations, and guided walks along the “Miracle Mile,” where 16 natural springs were uncovered by fire.

Joining the Exchange are Belinda Brown, Director of Tribal Partnerships at the Lomakatsi Restoration Project and Marko Bey, Executive Director of the Lomakatsi Restoration Project.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Title: Elevating Tribal Stewardship Event

Date: November 1st 9 AM - 1 PM

Location: Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Hwy, Phoenix, OR

Admission: Free and open to all ages

Activities Include:



Learn about restoration work with Lomakatsi’s Inter-Tribal Crew

Demonstrations of Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK)

Guided Miracle Mile spring walk (16 natural springs uncovered by fire)

Reflections on restoration, community renewal, and peace

A food truck from Las Palmas will be onsite from approximately 11 a.m to 1 p.m. with food available for purchase.

Co-hosting organizations include:

