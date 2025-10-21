© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | SOU President has new contract, new challenges

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 21, 2025 at 10:48 AM PDT
Dr. Richard (Rick) J. Bailey Jr., President of Southern Oregon University
SOU
Dr. Richard (Rick) J. Bailey Jr., President of Southern Oregon University

Southern Oregon University has endured a gauntlet of challenges this year, which include one of the deepest budget cuts in school history. At the same time, federal immigration tactics have targeted students across the country and sparked fear across the SOU student community. SOU President Dr. Rick Bailey joins the Exchange to discuss the challenges facing SOU, how he's navigating the tumultuous waters, and his vision for the campus near-term and long-term.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay