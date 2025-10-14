© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
All three JPR radio services are unavailable in much of the listening region due to a power outage. JPR streams are available as we work to restore service.
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Need for foster parents growing across Rogue Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:43 PM PDT

Duncan Machen joins the Exchange to discuss the growing need for more foster parents in the Rogue Valley. He's the Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare for Jackson and Josephine Counties.

According to ODHS, more than 4,500 children on average were in the foster care system last year. Duncan Machen helps find and guide prospective parents through the application process to become a foster or "resource" parent.

Duncan Machen, Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare for Jackson and Josephine Counties with Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Oct. 15, 2025.
JPR Engineer, Andrew Crackle
Duncan Machen, Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare for Jackson and Josephine Counties with Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Oct. 15, 2025.
Duncan Machen

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
