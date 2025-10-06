JX Foodie: Spooky eats

Resident food enthusiasts Erika Bishop and Will Smith join Natalie Golay, Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, for a fun "Spooky Eats" conversation. Halloween memories, October flavors, and some of our favorite seasonal fare.

Mike Green (Left) Erika Bishop, owner of The Pot Rack in Jacksonville, and Will Smith (right), host of JPR's Savor podcast, join JPR's Senior Producer, Natalie Golay, in the JPR studio for an episode of JX Foodie on Oct. 7 2025.

Erika Bishop is the owner of The Pot Rack since 202. The iconic kitchenware store has been in business for over 30 years in downtown Jacksonville. Before moving to Oregon, Erika worked in broadcasting in New York City as Executive Producer for The Food Network where she helped create multiple famous Chef brands, including Emeril Lagasse and Bobby Flay. Erika also writes a food column for Southern Oregon Magazine.

William Smith recently celebrated 30 years as a food stylist. He attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco in the 1980s and then trained in New York City with the prominent stylist Rick Ellis. William has styled over 40 cookbooks and developed a respected editorial flair by creating visuals that are loose and playful.

