Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Foodie: Spooky eats

By Natalie Golay
Published October 6, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT
Picture of a Jack-o-lantern that has just been carved . Facing the camera with a right hand of carver standing behind out of frame is holding knife with blade finishing the right eye and left hand holding the pumpkin in place at the top. Flowers lower left of image. Wood bowl with pumpkin pulp, partially out of frame lower right of image .
Spooky Eats for October!

Resident food enthusiasts Erika Bishop and Will Smith join Natalie Golay, Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, for a fun "Spooky Eats" conversation. Halloween memories, October flavors, and some of our favorite seasonal fare.

(Left) Erika Bishop, owner of The Pot Rack in Jacksonville, and Will Smith (right), host of JPR's Savor podcast, join JPR's Senior Producer, Natalie Golay, in the JPR studio for an episode of JX Foodie on Oct. 7 2025.
Mike Green
(Left) Erika Bishop, owner of The Pot Rack in Jacksonville, and Will Smith (right), host of JPR's Savor podcast, join JPR's Senior Producer, Natalie Golay, in the JPR studio for an episode of JX Foodie on Oct. 7 2025.

ABOUT

Erika Bishop is the owner of The Pot Rack since 202. The iconic kitchenware store has been in business for over 30 years in downtown Jacksonville. Before moving to Oregon, Erika worked in broadcasting in New York City as Executive Producer for The Food Network where she helped create multiple famous Chef brands, including Emeril Lagasse and Bobby Flay. Erika also writes a food column for Southern Oregon Magazine.

William Smith recently celebrated 30 years as a food stylist. He attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco in the 1980s and then trained in New York City with the prominent stylist Rick Ellis. William has styled over 40 cookbooks and developed a respected editorial flair by creating visuals that are loose and playful.

Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
