Fri 9:25 | Medford company matches employees to affordable homes, with benefits for employers

Cynthia Scherr, host of The Ground Floor, visits with Jerryck Murrey, founder of Annum Housing. Murrey's company offers a systems-based solution to systemic workforce problem. Annum Housing provides an end-to-end program to match employees with housing, making it an employer benefit that helps attract and retain talent, even in high cost markets. The company leverages partnerships, data and automated workflows to minimize the overhead costs associated with pairing people with the right housing situation to match their needs. The company business model has evolved since it started and is now in the process of scaling.