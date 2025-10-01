Thousands expected to attend the annual Talent Harvest Festival on Oct. 4

The 2025 Talent Harvest Festival is set for Oct 4 from 10am to 4pm in downtown Talent, Oregon.

THF organizers anticipate more than 8,000 visitors from across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Joining the Exchange is Ana Byers, an event coordinator with the 2025 Talent Harvest Festival.

For more than 50 years, the Talent Harvest Festival has been a fall tradition. What started as a simple celebration of our agricultural heritage has blossomed into a premier Jackson County community gathering, bringing together thousands to celebrate the harvest of the Rogue Valley.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay

This year's festival will introduce a new Wheely Fun Parade.

ABOUT THE WHEELY FUN PARADE

The Wheely Fun Parade is a celebration of ALL forms of human-powered transportation. This isn't just a traditional bike parade - we welcome bikes, wheelchairs, skateboards, e-bikes, strollers, kinetic sculptures, scooters, roller skates, etc. We encourage fun costumes, decorated rides, and maximum creativity! The more playful, quirky, and imaginative your entry, the better. Group entries are welcome, so families, friend groups, and community organizations can roll together in themed glory. This parade celebrates Talent as an artistic, walkable/bike-able, family-oriented community!

Register to be in the parade.

