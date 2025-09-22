JX Outside: Discover what's happening outside in the fall

In this new series, JX Outside engages our resident outdoor guides, Ray Pettengell and Nicole Larsen, in an exchange that's all about activities happening outside in southern Oregon and northern California in the fall season.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay 'Rogue Valley' Ray Pettengell and Nicole Larsen join Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, on Sept. 23, 2025. Ray and Nicole are the resident guides for the new monthly series, JX Outdoors.

ABOUT RAY PENTEGELL

Ray is a lifetime world traveler, former professional mountain guide and reclaimed wood consultant turned licensed real estate broker. He now goes by "Rogue Valley Ray" to keep it easy for his clients to remember him. Ray has resided in the region since 1995. He's climbed Mt. Shasta more than 100 times. He now enjoys time in the outdoors by swimming or stand-up paddle boarding in the lakes around the region, riding his bicycles and motorcycles, and backcountry and resort skiing anywhere he finds snow. Other hobbies including cooking and eating healthy food, gardening, and working on different creative projects.

ABOUT NICOLE LARSEN

Nicole Larsen is a horsewoman, backcountry skier, mountain biker, and lifelong trail runner who thrives in the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She grew up on Mount Ashland and now lives on a small ranch in Northern California. A former mountain guide on Mount Shasta, she also spent 15 years in a family outdoor business that kept her close to the mountains. Nicole delights in foraging, camping, and exploring small towns. She also homeschooled her children through mountain adventures and today works as a farm-to-table chef and culinary director.