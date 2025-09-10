Thurs 9AM | Oregon Coastal Economic Summit to discuss challenges, opportunities facing coastal regions

The Oregon Coastal Economic Summit is Sept 25-26 from 10am to 5pm at the Ko-kwel Casino Resort in North Bend, Oregon. The summit will convene economic development leaders, business leaders and entrepreneurs, investors, public policymakers and others to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities facing communities along the Oregon coast.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the summit are: Marcus Hinz, Executive Director, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Jeff Griffin, City of Bandon Port Director, and Jason Giffen, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer at the Port of San Diego, CA. (keynote speaker at the summit)