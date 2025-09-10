© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon Coastal Economic Summit—challenges & opportunities facing coastal regions

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:29 AM PDT
Visitors to Circles in the Sand walk the labyrinth on Aug. 5 in Bandon, Oregon.
Ella Hutcherson
/
JPR
Visitors to Circles in the Sand walk the labyrinth on Aug. 5 in Bandon, Oregon.

The Oregon Coastal Economic Summit is Sept 25-26 from 10am to 5pm at the Ko-kwel Casino Resort (formerly The Mill Casino) in North Bend, Oregon. The summit will convene economic development leaders, business leaders and entrepreneurs, investors, public policymakers and others to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities facing communities along the Oregon coast.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the summit are: Marcus Hinz, Executive Director, Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Jeff Griffin, City of Bandon Port Director, and Jason Giffen, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer at the Port of San Diego, CA. (keynote speaker at the summit)

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay