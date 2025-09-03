© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

How one Oregon activist is using a decades-old liberal policy to stall green energy projects

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 3, 2025 at 10:39 AM PDT
Irene Gilbert, a member of the Stop B2H coalition, reviews official documents at her desk in her La Grande, Oregon home on June 10, 2025.
Steve Lenz / OPB
Irene Gilbert, a member of the Stop B2H coalition, reviews official documents at her desk in her La Grande, Oregon home on June 10, 2025. Gilbert has spent years researching and filing public records requests related to the proposed Idaho Power transmission line, becoming one of the coalition’s most knowledgeable and persistent watchdogs in the fight to protect eastern Oregon’s landscapes.

Tony Schick joins the Exchange. He is an investigator editor and reporter at OPB who wrote the story, "How one Oregon activist is using a decades-old liberal policy to stall green energy projects: Irene Gilbert is a 76-year-old retired state employee on a mission, fighting energy projects like large wind farms in Oregon’s rural communities."

One activist in Oregon has set the record for filing the most appeals to green energy projects in the state. Her goal is to stop wind, solar and other projects that she worries will mar the state's landscape, or take over farmland in rural Oregon.

But the secret to her success are Oregon’s laws that were put in place in the 1970’s when people were worried about the safety of nuclear power. OPB’s Tony Schick has been reporting on the challenges of developing renewable energy in Oregon, and how one activist has been able to make such a big difference in slowing projects.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
