© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon's list of endangered species about which the state is concerned tops 300

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:47 AM PDT
Dr. Sristi Kamal is Deputy Director of the Western Environmental Law Center. The ringtail is on the Oregon list of endangered species abut which the state is greatly concerned.
Ringtail image by Oregon Wild.
Dr. Sristi Kamal is Deputy Director of the Western Environmental Law Center. The ringtail is on the Oregon list of endangered species abut which the state is greatly concerned.

Recently, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Commission unanimously approved an update to the State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP)—a required roadmap for protecting vulnerable species and keeping the state eligible for critical federal funding. The number of species the agency now considers of greatest conservation need has now climbed to over 300.

Joining the Exchange to help us learn more is Dr. Sristi Kamal, Deputy Director of the Western Environmental Law Center.

“Oregon is home to some of the most iconic wildlife in the country, from puffins to pika, salmon to sand hill cranes,” said Danielle Moser, Wildlife Program Manager at Oregon Wild. “But our wildlife is facing a very real extinction crisis. Without dedicated funding, Oregon’s conservation plan is just words on paper.”

The Trump administration recently announced rollbacks to Endangered Species Act protections that will make recovery harder. Coupled with federal budget cuts and staff reductions at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the responsibility for wildlife conservation is shifting to the states.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay