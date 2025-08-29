Mon 9AM | How did housing in Bend become so expensive?
Jonathan Bach joins the Exchange. He’s a reporter covering housing and commercial real estate for the Oregonian. He previously wrote for The Portland Business Journal, which featured a cover story he wrote about the rising cost of housing in Bend several years ago. That story became the basis for Jonathan’s new book titled: “High Desert, Higher Costs: Bend and the Housing Crisis in the American West.”
