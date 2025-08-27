© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Which abused kids in Oregon's foster care system count in the reporting data?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:48 AM PDT
The Oregon Department of Human Services has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit filed by abused children in the state's foster care system.
Michael Romanos www.michaelroman
/
Oregon Capital Chronicle
The Oregon Department of Human Services has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit filed by abused children in the state's foster care system.

Oregon settled a class action lawsuit last year that charged the state with being liable for the abuse of children under its care. The question of which abused children would be counted in the data as being in the custody of the state was brought before the court. Child welfare officials argued that children who are legally in their custody, but who have temporarily been placed back with their biological parents and are abused, shouldn’t be included in the overall rates of abuse. The court ruled they should be counted.

OPB’s Politics Reporter Lauren Dake has been following the story. She joins the Exchange to offer insight based on her reporting.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay