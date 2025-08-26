© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Equamore Foundation provides a sanctuary for abused horses and donkeys

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:40 AM PDT
The Equamore Foundation in Ashland, Oregon is a sanctuary for neglected, abused and abandoned horses and donkeys.
Equamore Foundation
The Equamore Foundation in Ashland, Oregon is a sanctuary for neglected, abused and abandoned horses and donkeys.

The Equamore Foundation is the saving grace for neglected, abused and abandoned horses and donkeys. Joining the Exchange is Peter McCarville, Board President of the Equamore Foundation, along with Jan Stover, Vice President of the Board.

ABOUT
The Equamore Foundation is an Oregon non-profit founded in 1991. It is one of the longest-running equine rescue organizations in the United States, and the only such facility in Southern Oregon.

Equines are accepted into the Foundation through law enforcement seizures and surrenders, from other animal welfare organizations, and severe neglect cases before intervention by law enforcement. Once accepted into the Foundation, they live the remainder of their lives under the care of the Sanctuary’s trained staff and volunteers – never to be sold, leased, rented, or adopted.

Supported solely by donations and grants, the Equamore Sanctuary is open to the public for privately scheduled barn tours, “Open Barn” events, and several other fundraising events throughout the year. Its beautiful tree-lined lawns are also available for private events that help support the Sanctuary residents and further the Foundation’s mission.

Jan Stover, Vice President of the Board, Equamore Foundation and Peter McCarville, Equamore Foundation Board President, join JPR Host Mike Green in the studio on June 17, 2025.
JPr Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Jan Stover, Vice President of the Board, Equamore Foundation and Peter McCarville, Equamore Foundation Board President, join JPR Host Mike Green in the studio on June 17, 2025.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay