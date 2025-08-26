Weds 9:40 | Equamore Foundation provides a sanctuary for abused horses and donkeys

The Equamore Foundation is the saving grace for neglected, abused and abandoned horses and donkeys. Joining the Exchange is Peter McCarville, Board President of the Equamore Foundation, along with Jan Stover, Vice President of the Board.

ABOUT

The Equamore Foundation is an Oregon non-profit founded in 1991. It is one of the longest-running equine rescue organizations in the United States, and the only such facility in Southern Oregon.

Equines are accepted into the Foundation through law enforcement seizures and surrenders, from other animal welfare organizations, and severe neglect cases before intervention by law enforcement. Once accepted into the Foundation, they live the remainder of their lives under the care of the Sanctuary’s trained staff and volunteers – never to be sold, leased, rented, or adopted.

Supported solely by donations and grants, the Equamore Sanctuary is open to the public for privately scheduled barn tours, “Open Barn” events, and several other fundraising events throughout the year. Its beautiful tree-lined lawns are also available for private events that help support the Sanctuary residents and further the Foundation’s mission.