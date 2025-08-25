Tues 9:40 | Connecting climate change and wildfire risk

Dr. Chris Adlam joins the Exchange. As wildfire trends become increasingly obvious, questions about their driving forces become more urgent.

Dr. Chris Adlam, Southwest Regional Fire Specialist with the Oregon State University Extension Service and Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center, will be the featured speaker at the August SOCAN monthly general meeting.

Dr. Adlam will discuss how climate is influencing fire risk in the region, what climate projections portend for our future, and what steps we can take to minimize the risk.

The free program is from 6 pm – 7:30 pm on Tuesday August 26th at the Medford Public Library, 205, S. Central Avenue, Medford.

Many factors affect wildfire behavior and impact: forest management, disruptions to fire’s natural role, patterns of development, and, importantly, changes to the climate. What do we know about how wildfires are changing, the causes, and options for climate adaptation?

