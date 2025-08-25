Tues 9:25 | CAL FIRE awards $5M in grants to support forest management economy

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has awarded $5 million in grant funding to eight projects that will create jobs, train future forestry workers and help small businesses expand their role in protecting California’s forests and communities from wildfire.

These projects are part of CAL FIRE’s Business and Workforce Development Grant program, which supports innovative solutions to wildfire risk reduction and rural economic development.

Joining the Exchange is Asst. Chief John McCarthy of CAL FIRE’s Wood Products & Bioenergy Team.

The CAL FIRE Grants will support projects across the state, including:

Job training for youth and entry-level forestry workers through the F.I.R.E. Bootcamp from Conservation Corps North Bay and Fire Forward’s workforce initiative by Audubon Canyon Ranch.

A statewide mentorship program that connects college forestry students with experienced professionals, led by Placer Resource Conservation District.

A web-based course developed by the California Licensed Foresters Association to help more people prepare for the state’s Registered Professional Forester exam.

The long-running Forestry Challenge, which gives high school students hands-on experience in forest science and management.

Business expansion support for Diversified Resources, Inc. and Thompson Land Management, who will purchase equipment to treat more acres for wildfire risk reduction and forest restoration.

A major investment in innovative mass timber production at Mad River Mass Timber in Humboldt County, supporting new jobs and local use of sustainably harvested wood in construction.

Together, these projects will train more than 300 people, create or retain dozens of jobs, and increase the capacity to treat thousands of acres per year.

For more info visit the CAL FIRE Wood Products & Bioenergy Team