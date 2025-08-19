A funny, thoughtful and interesting documentary about grammar?

Americans care a lot about grammar. How much, you ask? It's a good question. That's what author Ellen Jovin and her husband, filmmaker Brandt Johnson, set out to learn when they made the documentary film, "Rebel With a Clause." Both join the Exchange to talk about their recently released film, and Ellen's book, "Rebel With a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian."

ABOUT THE FILM

One fall day, Ellen Jovin set up a folding table on a Manhattan sidewalk with a homemade sign that read “Grammar Table.” Right away, passersby began excitedly asking questions, telling stories, and filing complaints. What happened next is the stuff of grammar legend. Ellen and her husband, Brandt Johnson, took the table on the road, visiting all 50 states as Brandt shot the grammar action. But this story transcends grammar. It’s the story of an epic quest in a divided time to bring us all closer together.

Brandt Johnson

FILM SCREENINGS

Sept 20: The Salem Cinema

Sept 21: Eugene Art House

About

Brandt Johnson is the director, producer, cinematographer, and editor of the docu-comedy Rebel with a Clause — and he is married to the film’s subject, Ellen Jovin. Before this project, he wrote and produced several plays and a comedy web series.

Ellen Jovin is the founder of a traveling pop-up grammar advice stand known as the Grammar Table. She is the author of the 2022 national bestseller Rebel with a Clause and has answered the grammar questions of total strangers on the streets of all 50 states.

