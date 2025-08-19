© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

A funny, thoughtful and interesting documentary about grammar?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 19, 2025 at 12:42 PM PDT
Ellen Jovin engages curious onlookers at her 'Grammar Table' during a scene from the documentary, 'Rebel With a Clause.'
Brandt Johnson
Ellen Jovin engages curious onlookers at her 'Grammar Table' during a scene from the documentary, 'Rebel With a Clause.'

Americans care a lot about grammar. How much, you ask? It's a good question. That's what author Ellen Jovin and her husband, filmmaker Brandt Johnson, set out to learn when they made the documentary film, "Rebel With a Clause." Both join the Exchange to talk about their recently released film, and Ellen's book, "Rebel With a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian."

ABOUT THE FILM
One fall day, Ellen Jovin set up a folding table on a Manhattan sidewalk with a homemade sign that read “Grammar Table.” Right away, passersby began excitedly asking questions, telling stories, and filing complaints. What happened next is the stuff of grammar legend. Ellen and her husband, Brandt Johnson, took the table on the road, visiting all 50 states as Brandt shot the grammar action. But this story transcends grammar. It’s the story of an epic quest in a divided time to bring us all closer together.

Brandt Johnson

FILM SCREENINGS
Sept 20: The Salem Cinema
Sept 21: Eugene Art House

About
Brandt Johnson is the director, producer, cinematographer, and editor of the docu-comedy Rebel with a Clause — and he is married to the film’s subject, Ellen Jovin. Before this project, he wrote and produced several plays and a comedy web series.

Ellen Jovin is the founder of a traveling pop-up grammar advice stand known as the Grammar Table. She is the author of the 2022 national bestseller Rebel with a Clause and has answered the grammar questions of total strangers on the streets of all 50 states.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
