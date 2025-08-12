© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Women-led video game tech company is headquartered in southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:16 PM PDT
Wicked Saints Studios is a woman-led digital gaming technology company in southern Oregon. Co-founder and CEO Jessica Murrey is pictured with Co-founder and COO Alicia Clifton.
Wicked Saints Studios
Wicked Saints Studios is a woman-led digital gaming technology company in southern Oregon. Co-founder and CEO Jessica Murrey is pictured with Co-founder and COO Alicia Clifton.

Wicked Saints Studios says it combines "behavioral tech" with "common activism" and "good stories" to produce a better world through virtual world game technology.

Co-founder and CEO Jessica Murrey joins the Exchange to discuss her groundbreaking impact in the tech industry. Her company is homebased in southern Oregon and features an extraordinarily diverse staff of video game techies. We'll learn about how Jessica and her team built the game "World Reborn" and are working together to "unfunk" society through storytelling art, technology and gaming.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
