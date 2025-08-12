Weds 9AM | Women-led video game tech company is headquartered in southern Oregon

Wicked Saints Studios says it combines "behavioral tech" with "common activism" and "good stories" to produce a better world through virtual world game technology.

Co-founder and CEO Jessica Murrey joins the Exchange to discuss her groundbreaking impact in the tech industry. Her company is homebased in southern Oregon and features an extraordinarily diverse staff of video game techies. We'll learn about how Jessica and her team built the game "World Reborn" and are working together to "unfunk" society through storytelling art, technology and gaming.