Thurs 9:25 | 'The Old Maid and the Thief' performs in Grants Pass

Kristin Ryerson, Director of One Eleven Theatre (also performs Miss Todd) joins the Exchange to discuss a radio-style musical comedy performing in Grants Pass.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

"The Old Maid and the Thief" will play two performances at the Grants Pass Performing Arts Center: Friday, August 8th at 7pm and Sunday, August 10th at 2pm.

BIO

Kristin Ryerson is a former professional opera singer who moved from Manhattan to the Rogue Valley 13 years ago to raise her family. She works fulltime for a large business consulting-finance/accounting firm but also teaches voice lessons and volunteers as a music director for local community theaters.

ONE ELEVEN THEATRE COMPANY RELEASE

In an exciting expansion of our artistic repertoire, One Eleven Theatre Company is proud to present "The Old Maid and the Thief," a radio-style operatic comedy from the 1930’s, written by Gian Carlo Menotti. This charming and witty one-act opera was the first opera written specifically for radio and will be the first opera performed in Grants Pass since 2019.

"The Old Maid and the Thief" follows the story of a spinster and her maid whose quiet lives are upended when they take in a handsome beggar. Gossip, deception, and moral confusion ensue as they go to outrageous lengths to keep him—and their secrets—under wraps. Full of colorful characters, unexpected twists, and laugh-out-loud moments, this show promises to be one not to miss!

"The Old Maid and the Thief" also provides us the unique opportunity to recreate the nostalgic wonder of radio plays in front of a live audience, complete with a narrator, professional pianists, and foley artists!

Championed by former professional opera singer and local voice teacher Kristin Ryerson, the evening will feature a talented cast of local singers who have spent several months training and preparing to take on this challenging production—all performed in English.

Vocalists include MacKenna Anderson, Kristin Ryerson, Marissa Christensen, and Luke Anderson. Heidi Sundin and Christine Morrison will perform the vibrant score on grand pianos. Stephanie Malone and Rachel Kostrna will serve as live foley artists and create the sound effects on stage, while Stephen Kostrna will lend his voice as the narrator.

