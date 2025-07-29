Weds 9AM | High school program paves students' path to workforce

The Southern Oregon Career Center is a high school program designed to empower students by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to earn industry-recognized certificates.

Joining the Exchange is Brad Capener, Program Director for the Southern Oregon Career Center.

The program allows students to transition directly from high school into targeted careers, equipping them with practical experience and a competitive edge in the job market. It's administered through Southern Oregon Education Service District and is new for fall 2025. It will have a center in Medford.

The first year will offer Medical Assistant, Qualified Mental Health Associate and Emergency Medical Technician, with the capacity in each program set at 25 students.