Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | High school program paves students' path to workforce

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:55 AM PDT
SOESD

The Southern Oregon Career Center is a high school program designed to empower students by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to earn industry-recognized certificates.

Joining the Exchange is Brad Capener, Program Director for the Southern Oregon Career Center.

The program allows students to transition directly from high school into targeted careers, equipping them with practical experience and a competitive edge in the job market. It's administered through Southern Oregon Education Service District and is new for fall 2025. It will have a center in Medford.

The first year will offer Medical Assistant, Qualified Mental Health Associate and Emergency Medical Technician, with the capacity in each program set at 25 students.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
